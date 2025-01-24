Avoid sightseeing or outdoor tourism activities and non-essential trips to Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Bangkok Air Quality Data Center has reported that the concentration of particulate matter (PM 2.5) in the city has reached 88.6 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³) as of 11:00 AM, January 24, signaling deterioration in air quality. The air quality is now categorized under the red zone, which indicates health impacts.

The center has urged residents to avoid outdoor activities, especially strenuous physical exercises, due to the harmful effects of the pollution. Individuals who must go outside are advised to wear protective gear such as PM 2.5 masks. It is important for people to monitor their health and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, or eye irritation.







Authorities have also warned those planning to visit Bangkok to reconsider travel during this period, especially individuals with respiratory conditions or sensitivities to air pollution. Travelers should stay informed of the air quality before making any decisions to travel to the city. Additionally, the ongoing air pollution, coupled with a closed air mass, has caused limited visibility across Bangkok, obscuring views of landmarks and city sights.

The poor air quality and lack of clear visibility make sightseeing and outdoor tourism activities less enjoyable and potentially harmful to health. Visitors are advised to avoid non-essential trips to the city until the air quality improves.



Those with pre-existing health conditions, such as respiratory issues, are especially at risk and should remain in areas with better air quality. They are advised to prepare necessary medications and follow their doctor’s instructions closely.

The public is encouraged to take precautions to protect their health, minimize exposure to the harmful air, and stay updated on the air quality situation. (TNA)

































