OR collaborates with Konvy to propel ongoing expansion in health and beauty, strengthening lifestyle ventures

PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) and Konvy International Limited announced today the signature of a partnership collaboration to unveil new Health & Beauty stores across Thailand. The collaboration will accelerate its market penetration into Thailand’s health and beauty industry by broadening customer outreach and offer an enhanced shopping experience for high-quality health and beauty brands. The launch of the first Health & Beauty store is slated for mid-2024 in Bangkok.







The MOU signing ceremony was held at the Energy Complex and officiated by Mr. Disathat Panyarachun, Chief Executive Officer of PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), and Mr. QingGui Huang, Chairman of the Management Board and Co-founder of Konvy International Limited. The new partnership will leverage both companies’ capabilities to serve a wide mass market segment of beauty enthusiasts that prioritize self-care and personal well-being.







Mr. Disathat said, “We are delighted for OR to expand its retail presence in the health and beauty sector and we believe that this collaboration with Konvy will be instrumental in driving our market leadership. We look forward to transforming the current Thai health and beauty landscape by rolling out innovative product offerings and retail concepts to Thai consumers, starting with our first Health & Beauty store in Bangkok this year and subsequently expand to neighboring provinces. Furthermore, collaboration with Konvy represents an exciting opportunity for OR to combine Konvy’s leading position in Thailand’s beauty e-commerce and its extensive high quality brand portfolio with OR’s extensive network of PTT station and Café Amazon throughout the entire country, which is a lifestyle destination for Thai consumers. Set to become the ultimate destination for all health and beauty needs, the new Health & Beauty store will provide Thai consumers with convenient access to a diverse range of products at competitive prices while bridging gaps between online and offline platforms and leveraging blueplus+ loyalty program (formerly called Blue Card) to provide a personalized shopping experience.”





Mr. QingGui said, “As the leading beauty e-commerce player in Thailand, Konvy brings together top brands from around the world in one place. We are committed to offering products and services that align with consumer needs, aiming to expand our business to become the largest beauty destination in Thailand and Asia. One of Konvy’s strategies is to broaden our reach to encompass consumers from all demographics and lifestyles, ensuring everyone experiences beauty conveniently. Konvy’s partnership with OR stems from our mutual confidence and vision in spearheading the beauty business together. This collaboration will transform the beauty retail landscape to fulfill needs of beauty- and health-conscious customers.”





Launched in 2012, Konvy International Limited, or Konvy, stands as one of Thailand’s most fast-growing beauty platforms. At the forefront of online beauty commerce as Konvy.com, the company is committed to consistently delivering exceptional customer experiences across digital platforms and continuously expanding offline establishments. (NNT)































