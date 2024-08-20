Opposition party monitors digital wallet plans, supports new Prime Minister amid challenges

BANGKOK, Thailand – Sirikanya Tansakul, a list MP from the People’s Party, on August 19, has called for close attention to the potential changes in the “digital wallet” scheme, suggesting that it is still too early to probe the new Prime Minister. She emphasized that the opposition is waiting for a policy statement to scrutinize and critique, which will mark the second time this government will present its policies.

The focus will be on assessing the administration's promises and reviewing the first year of the government's performance, including providing recommendations for improving the situation.







Regarding the digital wallet project, Sirikanya noted that any proposed changes to the program are likely aimed at ensuring legal and financial prudence. She pointed out that while changes might align better with public demand and reduce criticism, the exact form of the digital wallet and the budget implications are yet to be clarified. The new government needs time to prepare and present details to the parliament.

Sirikanya also addressed the opposition's role, stating that their scrutiny remains vigorous as ever. However, with the new Prime Minister recently appointed, there are currently no specific issues to debate. Discussions might focus on the past cabinet members instead. The opposition will continue to gather information before potentially filing a no-confidence motion.









On the potential involvement of the Democrat Party (PDP) in the government coalition, Sirikanya expressed confidence that the opposition will remain united. Despite any changes, she believes that the remaining opposition parties will continue to function effectively.

Sirikanya extended her encouragement to the new Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, acknowledging the challenging times she faces economically, politically, and socially. She called for mutual cooperation between the opposition and the government, while maintaining the opposition’s role in checks and balances.

In response to the Prime Minister's recent statements, Sirikanya suggested that it is premature to form a judgment based on a few remarks. She believes there will be more opportunities for the Prime Minister to fully present her vision over time.






































