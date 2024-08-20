Northern and Northeastern Thailand brace for heavy rainfall, Bangkok sees chance of thunderstorms

The Meteorological Department of Thailand has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of the upper North and upper Northeast regions. People living in these areas are advised to be vigilant against flash floods and sudden water flows, particularly those in mountainous regions or areas near waterways.

This is due to a monsoon trough that stretches across the upper North of Thailand and upper Laos, extending into a low-pressure cell in upper Vietnam. Additionally, the southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing heavy rains to other parts of the country as well.







Bangkok and Surrounding Areas: Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area. Temperatures will range from 25°C to 27°C at night and peak at 34°C to 36°C during the day. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-20 km/h.

Northern Thailand: Thunderstorms will cover 70% of the region, with heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast in provinces like Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 27°C at night, with highs between 29°C and 36°C. Winds from the southwest will blow at 5-15 km/h.







Northeastern Thailand: Similar conditions will prevail, with thunderstorms in 70% of the region. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in provinces such as Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, and Mukdahan. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 27°C at night, with daytime highs between 30°C and 36°C. Winds will be from the southwest at 10-20 km/h.

Central Thailand: Thunderstorms will cover 60% of the area, with heavy rain forecast in Lopburi and Saraburi. Nighttime temperatures will range from 24°C to 26°C, and daytime highs will be between 34°C and 36°C. Winds from the southwest will blow at 10-20 km/h.

Eastern Thailand: Thunderstorms will occur in 60% of the area, with heavy rain expected in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 25°C to 28°C at night and reach 33°C to 36°C during the day. Southwest winds of 15-30 km/h are expected, with wave heights in the sea of about 1 meter and higher waves in thunderstorm areas.









Southern Thailand (East Coast): Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with heavy rain forecast for Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 26°C at night and peak at 34°C to 37°C during the day. Winds from the southwest will blow at 15-30 km/h, with wave heights in the sea of about 1 meter, and higher in thunderstorm areas.









Southern Thailand (West Coast): Thunderstorms will cover 60% of the area, with heavy rain forecast for Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Nighttime temperatures will range from 24°C to 26°C, and daytime highs will be between 31°C and 33°C. Winds from the southwest will blow at 15-30 km/h, with wave heights of about 1 meter and higher in thunderstorm areas.

All maritime vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms due to the high wave risks.



































