AOT to launch development project near Suvarnabhumi Airport

Airports of Thailand (AOT) will move forward with its plans to create an “airport city” adjacent to Suvarnabhumi International Airport, following an announcement in the Royal Gazette authorizing the use of farmland around the facility for infrastructure and buildings.

According to AOT, the project will commence with the opening of bidding for a contractor to construct a bridge and road from the airport to the 723-rai plot and install basic infrastructure such as piped water and electricity cables. A private company will then be chosen to develop the airport city project into a trade hub for agricultural products, a quality control center for exports, and a distribution center for export goods.







The airport city project aims to enhance the potential of Suvarnabhumi Airport, and AOT expects it to raise non-flight income from 43% to 50%.

With the recent revision of the zoning code in Samut Prakan province, where Suvarnabhumi airport is located, AOT plans to start the project, beginning with the infrastructure construction. The agency estimates that it will take approximately one year to complete the construction of the infrastructure before considering proposals from private firms to develop the airport city.







In addition, AOT is currently seeking approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to take control of Udon Thani, Buri Ram, and Krabi airports. AOT has previously disclosed plans to upgrade Udon Thani and Buri Ram airports into aviation hubs that will allow direct flights to and from Laos and Cambodia, while Krabi airport will be upgraded to become another international airport in the southern region. (NNT)















