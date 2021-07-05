Only 0.1% of Sinopharm vaccine recipients in Thailand suffer side-effects

Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) has reported that, of the 67,992 Sinopharm vaccine recipients in Thailand, 97% did not experience any abnormal symptoms and there were no reports of severe side effects.







CRA secretary-general Prof Nithi Mahanonda said the adverse reactions were reported within 30 minutes, while under observation after the vaccination. Only 100 of the 67,992 subjects vaccinated, or 0.15%, had an adverse reaction. The most common symptoms included mild to moderate dizziness, nausea, vomiting and shortness of breath.







According to 17,154 SMS responses, representing 25% of vaccine recipients who reported having abnormal symptoms, the most common adverse reactions were headache (2.3%), tiredness (1.7%), muscle ache (1.7%), pain and swelling at the injection point (1.6%) and fever (1.5%). (NNT)



















