Thai GDP growth drawn at 1.8% this year amid several uncertainties

The Thai economy will grow by 1.8% this year limited by the third wave of COVID-19 in the country and then expand by 4.2% next year, according to Fitch Ratings.

Jindarat Sirisithichote, associate director for financial institutions at Fitch Ratings (Thailand), said the third wave of COVID-19 slowed down economic activity.

Although disease control measures were not as harsh as those imposed in previous waves, economic activity declined, she said.







Ms Jindarat said the gross domestic product would then recover at the rate of 4.2% next year.

It was difficult to predict economic situations further in the future because of many uncertain factors including the degrees of COVID-19 control measures and the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, she said. (TNA)



















