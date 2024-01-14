One in ten youngsters in Thailand now smoking e-cigarettes

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has identified three critical risks to the health and well-being of Thai children: electronic cigarettes (vaping), obesity, and online gambling.

The Department of Health Service Support's study last year indicated a worrying trend in e-cigarette usage among Thai youth. One in ten youngsters is now smoking e-cigarettes, with the influence largely attributed to peer pressure, followed by persuasion from relatives and family members. The NESDC expressed concerns over the failure of awareness campaigns to deter youths, who are drawn to the appealing designs and packaging of vaping devices.







In addition to vaping, obesity is a growing threat to Thai children's health. The Public Health Ministry's report shows a significant increase in overweight and obese children, with 13.5% of those aged 6 to 14 and 16.9% of those aged 15-18 being affected. This increase surpasses the Department of Health's targeted ceiling for obesity in youngsters, which is set at 12%. The report cites inadequate physical activity as a primary contributor to this rise, with only 16% of youths engaging in sufficient exercise.







The NESDC also raised concerns over the escalating involvement of Thai youth in online gambling. A survey by Chulalongkorn University’s Center for Gambling Studies revealed nearly 3 million online gamblers among Gen Z, with a significant number of new players joining daily. Most of these individuals gamble using mobile phones, often lured by online advertisements. The average duration of gambling is an hour per day, with higher activity on weekends.

According to the survey, an estimated 58.6 billion baht is circulated annually among young Thai online gamblers. (NNT)






























