ONE Championship and NBT promoting Muay Thai

ONE Championship and NBT are promoting Muay Thai as Thailand’s soft power in the hope of attracting foreign viewers.

Somsak Thepsuthin, Deputy Prime Minister, had discussions with Tassanee Pholchaniko, Deputy Director-General of the Public Relations Department (PRD), and Prem Ariyawat Busarabavonwongs, Managing Director of ONE Championship Thailand, in regard to a plan to promote Muay Thai or Thai Boxing as a soft power asset by assigning NBT, which is under the supervision of the PRD, to broadcast Muay Thai live in order to create more recognition, which he believes will attract foreign tourists, especially those who have interest in Muay Thai, and create a large amount of money for the country.

Initially, there will be a live boxing telecast on Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and if the broadcast is well received, there may be an extension of air time. (NNT)














