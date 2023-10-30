Minister emphasizes cooperation between Thailand and ASEAN countries

Minister attached to Office of the Prime Minister, Puangpet Chunlaiad gave policies to government departments under the supervision of the Office of the Prime Minister and emphasized on integration and cooperation between departments.

Important works during this period include cooperation between Thailand and ASEAN countries. Fighting fake news, which considered a common problem across all ASEAN countries and for the next phase will be integrated with the Ministry of Public Health on a project to care for sick monks throughout Thailand. (NNT)





























