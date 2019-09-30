Nong Nooch Garden improves landscape of Cambodian Embassy

Bangkok – Nong Nooch Tropical Garden has improved the landscape of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia under the theme of a “Friendship Garden” to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Director of Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, Kampon Tansacha, brought in a group of 100 gardeners and 1,000 trees and flowers to improve the landscape of the embassy grounds which cover more than 100 square meters of land on Ramkhamhaeng Road in Wang Thong Lang district of Bangkok.

Some of the beautiful trees and flowers include seal-wax palm, pigeon wood and Chinese bangan, as they are suitable for growing in tropical climates. The landscaping services were provided free of charge.

The Cambodian Ambassador to Thailand presented a certificate of honor to the Director of Nong Nooch Tropical Garden for beautifying the embassy’s landscape. The ambassador also expressed his gratitude to the Thai government for allowing more than one million Cambodian people to work in Thailand.