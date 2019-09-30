Ancient human skeletons discovered in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai – As many as 23 ancient human skeletons and the skeleton of a horse have been discovered by officials from the Fine Arts Office in Chiang Mai. The remains are thought to be at least a thousand years old.

The skeletons were found behind a Chedi at Tha Kan Temple, San Pa Tong district of Chiang Mai province. The ancient Wiang Tha Kan city was a fortress of the Hariphunchai kingdom dating back more than 1,400 years. The human remains were found two meters below the surface and all skeletons lay pointing to the West and Northwest. They were laid on their backs with knees bent.

Nongchanai Tharaksa, operational archaeologist from Fine Arts Office 7, Chiang Mai, who was a member of the excavation team, said the skeletons will undergo DNA testing in order to determine their age range. The area they were found could have been a cemetery but officials can’t tell if they died as a result of old age, war or an outbreak of disease.