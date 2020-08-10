No new Covid-19 cases in Thailand on Monday

No new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Thailand over the previous 24 hours on Monday as well as no additional deaths.

The total number of cases remains at 3,351, and the death toll at 58.

The number of recovered patients was recorded at 3,160.

Yong Poovorawan, Head of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University said in a Facebook post that the mortality rates of the emerging coronavirus diseases such as SARS, MERS and Covid-19 increase by age particularly those above 50 years old.

One of the strategies to contain the diseases and mitigate losses is to prevent Covid-19 spreading to the elderly, he cited an example in Singapore where the elderly have been protected.

In Singapore, the death toll was recorded at 27 despite the number of patients as high as 55,000. Most coronavirus cases were migrant workers in crowded dormitories, he said.

In Japan, the same policy has been adopted and it has tried to prevent vulnerable groups from exposing to coronavirus, he said.







The death rate in the second wave of the outbreak has decreased although the daily rate of the new infections was upto a thousand. The mortality rate was recorded at only 2.2 per cent, less than in Italy, England and the U.S.

In Thailand, he said virus transmission can easily occur among family members and it could be difficult to protect the elderly in extended families. However, the best way is to avoid a second wave of Covid-19, he added. (TNA)











