Partying monks defrocked in Bang Saray near Pattaya

Six monks were among 21 teenagers and adults caught partying at a pool villa in Bang Saray.

Police raided the party June 7, which violated the emergency decree forbidding large gatherings. Three of the youths stood out for their shaved heads, with police suspecting they were monks or novices.







All three claimed they had been in the monkhood in Chiang Rai, but recently left the temple. They came to the party to drink and party with women and swim with friends.

Police consulted Najomtien ecclesiastical officials who soon determined that, in fact, that Thanatchai Nantawichai, 36, was still a monk and five boys, ages 16-19, were novices.

All six were defrocked.





