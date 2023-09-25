No legal violation found during search at house of Deputy National Police Chief

No legal violation has been found during a search at a house of Deputy National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Surachate Hakparn in Bangkok.

He led the team of cyber police to conduct the search at his house this morning to demonstrate innocence and cooperate with the search procedure.







The search operation at Pol.Gen.Surachate’s house and his father house came after the arrest warrants issued for his subordinates in connection with their alleged involvement in illegal online gambling.

His subordinates will have to fight in court regarding the suspicious financial transaction into their bank accounts, Pol. Gen. Surachate said adding that if they commit any wrongdoing, there will be no protection, and no exceptions will be made.







However, he is confident they are innocent as he has been working with them for a long time. If they commit any offence, he has to know that, he said.

Regarding the selection of the new national police chief, he said he is not concerned about that as his name is not in the list of the candidates. (TNA)













