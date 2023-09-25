Deputy Police Chief’s close aides allegedly involving in online gambling activities

Eight close aides of the deputy national police chief are allegedly involved in online gambling, said Pol Lt Gen Triarong Piewphan, head of the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT).

The police on Monday morning conducted search operations at 30 locations in six provinces to crack down on 12 illegal online gambling websites. Among those locations was a house of Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, the deputy national police chief in Bangkok.







Pol Lt Gen Triarong said the arrests of three suspects in late July led to issuing arrest warrants for more 23 suspects, including eight police officers who allegedly run online gambling websites or benefit from the illegal operations of online gambling networks. He confirmed high ranking police officers ranging from Police Major General to Police Colonel, were involved in wrongdoing.

The police conducted the search at a house in Bangkok’s Soi Vapavadi 60 this morning without knowing that the high ranking police officer (deputy national police chief) was there as the registered owner of the house is someone else, a civilian, Pol Lt Gen Trirong said.







Currently, 15 individuals have been arrested, including at least one police officer. After the search, he said there is currently no evidence to suggest a link to the deputy national police chief. However, there is evidence that suggest a connection between the house and the alleged illegal activities, he added. (TNA)











