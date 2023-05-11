Nine activists arrested after clash with police over detained teenager in Bangkok

Nine activists were arrested last night after a violent confrontation with the police at the Samran Rat police station when their discontent grew over an additional charge to be pressed against a 15-year-old girl, who has been already detained for over 40 days for alleged royal defamation.

More than 20 political activists gathered at the Samran Rat police station around at 4 pm to ask about the case of a 15-year-old student, Yok to be additionally charged with defacing an archaeological site.







More than 50 riot policemen stood guard to prevent protesters from entering the premises.

After hours of standoff, the protesters proceeded to splash red paint onto the police station’s stairs and walls, broke a glass door and spray painted a picture of the national police chief and two police cars.







Nine protesters including Orawan “Bam” and Tantawan “Tawan”, who had staged a hunger strike earlier this year demanding the release of political prisoners, were arrested and brought to three separate police stations.

Pol Col Tossaphon Ampaipipatkul, superintendent of the Samran Rat police station said the protest leaders were allowed to meet him so he could explain the legal issue relevant to the case of Yok but they did not come inside. Later they invaded into the station and splashed red paint, spray painted and damaged the property. One police officer was injured in the head. Riot police then controlled the situation.







Nine protesters have been charged with damaging state assets, harming officers and invading at night. The charges carry a maximum five years in jail and/or a maximum fine of 100,000 baht.

They will be brought to the Criminal Court on Ratchadapisek Road on Thursday to seek the court approval for their detention.

The teenager Yok was at the scene when a man was arrested for spray painting the number 112 on the wall of the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in March. The number 112 is referred to Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese-majeste law by protesters.

Yok was arrested along with the man. She was wanted for royal defamation involving a protest at Giant Swing in Bangkok in October last year. (TNA)





















