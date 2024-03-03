Night Museum lights up at Phaya Thai Palace Bangkok

Phaya Thai Palace, also known as Wang Phaya Thai, is holding “The Glory of Siam Night Museum: The Night of the Royal Poetry” until 16 March 2024, from 18.00 to 21.30 hr, to celebrate the 101st anniversary of the palace.

The exhibition is divided into seven zones, with highlights such as the projection mapping show on the palace building, as well as a lighting installation in the royal house corridor and Roman garden.







Phaya Thai Palace used to be a 100-rai (40-acre) paddy field, which King Rama V bought to experiment with growing crops and to be his recreational residence. It used to be operated as a hotel and a radio broadcast station during the reign of King Rama VII reign. It later became a clinic for the Royal Thai Army after the revolution in 1932. Phaya Thai Palace was also used as a throne hall and sometimes a theatre. To get there, visitors can take a BTS Skytrain and get off at Victory Monument station, and then take a short walk along Rajavithee Road, Bangkok.

More information and booking can be found on the websites https://www.zipeventapp.com/e/The-Glory-of-Siam-Night-Museum, and https://www.kkday.com/en/product/161556. (PRD)































