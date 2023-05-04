NHSO to order more doses of flu vaccines for vulnerable groups

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) is set to order an additional 860,000 doses of influenza vaccine to expand immunization among vulnerable groups. This move will increase the stockpile to 5.26 million doses.

NHSO Secretary-general Jadet Thammathat-aree announced that to improve access to the vaccine, the agency is seeking a budget of 105.2 million baht for the additional doses. The demand for flu vaccines is higher among the ‘608’ at-risk group, which includes people over 60 and those with underlying health conditions. The service fee for getting a flu shot will be 20 baht per person.







The NHSO is also preparing to administer Covid-19 shots alongside the influenza vaccine, specifically targeting senior citizens and those with underlying diseases. According to the Ministry of Public Health, daily Covid-19 caseloads are rising as Thailand enters the rainy season, which also marks the flu season.

The agency earlier advised that people, especially those in the 608 groups and pregnant women, should get a Covid-19 booster shot and an influenza vaccine to prevent severe symptoms.







The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is also providing free Covid-19 booster jabs at the ICS Lifestyle Complex opposite the Iconsiam shopping complex. Deputy Bangkok Governor Thavida Kamolvech warned of a rise in Covid-19 cases as the new school term is set to begin in mid-May. The ICS vaccination facility opened on May 1 and can administer 400 to 500 doses daily.

Officials said fully vaccinated people can get the new-generation Moderna bivalent booster shots, and Thais above 12 years of age are required to show an ID card while foreign nationals are charged 1,380 baht per person to receive the jab. (NNT)















