NHSO pays for 3 medicines with marijuana content for Thai people

The board of the National Health Security Office included three medicines with marijuana content in its list of free medicines for Thai people.

NHSO secretary-general Jadej Thammatacharee said the board chaired by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul resolved on May 2 to pay for the three medicines.



One, called Kae Lom Kae Sen, is for good sleep and appetite, another, called Suk Saiyat, for paralysis treatment and the other, Tham Lai Phra Sumen, for the treatment of muscle ache and numbness in hands and feet.

They add to marijuana oil and extract for people suffering from cancer, migraine, Parkinson’s and epilepsy, the costs of which NHSO already covers. (TNA)

































