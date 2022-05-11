Thai PM to meet Joe Biden and ASEAN leaders in Washington D.C.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha departed for Washington D.C. on May 11 to attend the 2nd ASEAN-U.S. Special Summit, said Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

The Prime Minister’s visit is upon an invitation of U.S. President Joe Biden to leaders of ASEAN member countries, following several rounds of negotiations over the dates for the summit.



At the 2nd ASEAN-U.S. Special Summit, ASEAN and the United States are set to convene a Special Summit to celebrate 45 years of the ASEAN-U.S. Dialogue Relations, and discuss ways and means to intensify cooperation in various areas.

The Prime Minister’s delegation includes Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai, and Minister of Energy Supattanapong Punmeechaow.







The Prime Minister will also meet leaders of other ASEAN nations, and the U.S. leader and high-level officials to discuss cooperation on post-pandemic recovery and the region’s sustainable growth, as well as the U.S.’s constructive role in the region.

His schedule for May 12 includes attending luncheon hosted by U.S. Speaker of the House in honor of the ASEAN leaders, meeting with U.S. businessmen at the United States Department of Commerce, and attending dinner reception hosted by the U.S. President at the White House. (TNA)

































