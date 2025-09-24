Massive sinkhole opens outside Vajira Hospital in Bangkok, forcing evacuations and disrupting services

BANGKOK, Thailand – A large sinkhole opened up on a major road in front of Vajira Hospital in Bangkok’s Dusit district early on Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of nearby residents and affecting hospital services.

The collapsed section of the road has created a massive hole, estimated to be 30 meters wide, 30 meters long, and 50 meters deep. While the ground is still showing signs of instability, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths.



As a precaution, patients from the adjacent hospital building have been evacuated to other parts of the facility

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt arrived at the scene on Samsen Road to inspect the collapsed roadway. Officials have closed traffic from the Vajira Hospital Intersection to the Sang Hi Intersection and surrounding areas.







The area is under construction for the Purple Line train project, where flooding occurred before the road collapsed. The governor explained the cause was due to soil flowing into the subway tunnel, which is at the joint between the tunnel and the station. When the station’s ceiling was damaged, soil flowed into the gap, causing nearby structures to subside.

Authorities, including the Metropolitan Electricity Authority, are on site to assess the situation and repair the damage, which has impacted local utilities.





The sinkhole caused two electricity poles and a police tow truck to fall into the hole. Residents of a nearby apartment building have been asked to evacuate as a precaution.

Vajira Hospital’s Faculty of Medicine issued a statement confirming that the incident has affected its operations and services. The hospital is working to reschedule appointments for affected patients as quickly as possible. (TNA)



































