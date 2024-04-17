New Zealand PM visits Thailand to strengthen bilateral ties

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon kicked off his first official visit to Thailand in 11 years, seeking to strengthen the bilateral ties and collaborative efforts between the two nations. Arriving in Bangkok, he was welcomed by Minister of Social Development and Human Security Varawut Silpa-archa.

Prime Minister Luxon’s itinerary includes bilateral discussions with his Thai counterpart, following up on topics from the ASEAN Summit held in March 2024. The discussions will also involve representatives from both the public and private sectors and will see the signing of two key agreements in education and security.







The engagement is set to enhance the existing relationship between Thailand and New Zealand, focusing on areas such as economic investment and clean energy development over the coming two years. This is part of an effort to deepen the strategic cooperation as the two countries approach the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2026.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavinsin said during an interview on Apr 17 that his interaction with Luxon would also cover future initiatives in sectors, including agricultural technology and aviation, where New Zealand holds expertise, as well as in tourism, with the goal of increasing travel between the two nations. (NNT)













































