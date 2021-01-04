New travel insurance packages offer COVID-19 coverage

Bangkok – For this New Year travel season, insurance companies have introduced seasonal travel insurance packages that offer COVID-19 protection in addition to accident insurance, with premiums starting as low as 10 baht.

The Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC) has joined forces with insurance companies to introduce seasonal travel insurance packages that compensate holders who contract a COVID-19 infection, in addition to injuries from accidents.





These packages offer 50,000 to 100,000 baht accident compensation, with an extra 3,000 baht in the event of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, if found more than 14 days since the effective date on the policy.

These seasonal insurance offers are available for people from 20 to 70 years old in groups of 10 or more, and are valid for 30 days. They can be purchased from now until 31st January at any of the 25 participating insurance companies.

People with social security benefits are reminded that they can receive emergency treatment at any hospital free of charge while traveling on New Year holidays.

The Minister of Labor Suchat Chomklin urged all Social Security offices nationwide to promote insured persons’ medical treatment options while traveling, while encouraging all travelers to wear a mask at all times, frequently wash their hands, and avoid being in any crowded place.

It is recommended that insured persons always carry their national ID card, which can be used by hospitals to access their Social Security benefits. In an emergency, they can seek medical treatment at the closest hospital. (NNT)













