PM explores nature-based tourism initiatives at Jaeson Village in Lampang

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has visited Jaeson Village in Mueang Pan district, Lampang province, to explore and promote nature-based tourism initiatives and bolster local product markets. His visit to Jaeson National Park, which took place on June 9, included engagements with local craftsmen and tours of the park’s natural wonders.

Upon arrival, the prime minister and his delegation were warmly welcomed by a group of officials and residents. The visit featured a photo session at the Jaeson Fountain and participation in traditional activities, such as egg boiling in the natural hot springs. The premier also toured booths showcasing the One Tambon One Product (OTOP) initiative, including hand-woven cotton products, hand-embroidered fabrics, and local specialties, such as Jaeson herbs and coffee.







Covering 786 square kilometers across four districts, Jaeson National Park is a vital watershed area with rich forests. The site is renowned for its attractions, such as the geothermal Jaeson Hot Springs, the cascading Jaeson Waterfall, Mae Mon Waterfall, and Pha Ngam Cave. With its favorable climate from November to February and the annual bloom of wild orchids from January to February, the park is a prime destination for eco-tourists and nature enthusiasts. (NNT)









































