New regulations on alcohol testing procedures for drivers under 20

Thailand’s Royal Gazette has published new regulations detailing alcohol testing procedures for drivers. If a breathalyzer test cannot be conducted, urine or blood tests will be performed. Importantly, drivers must provide consent before any alcohol test can be administered.
Urine Tests:
- Appropriate containers with lids must be used.
- A private area for urination must be provided.
- Sample collection must be carefully controlled to prevent tampering.
- Containers must be securely sealed.
- The person providing the urine sample must sign the container.
- Samples must be sent to a medical laboratory for analysis.
Blood Tests:
Law enforcement officers will transport the driver to the nearest hospital.
Blood tests will be conducted by medical professionals.
Limits:
A Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of 20 Mg% is considered intoxicated for drivers under 20 years old, those with provisional licenses, those with licenses for different vehicle types, and those whose licenses have been suspended.
A BAC of 50 Mg% is considered intoxicated for all other drivers. (PRD)