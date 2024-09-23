Bangkok vows close monitoring throughout rainy season following poll

BANGKOK, Thailand – Spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Aekwaranyu Amrapal, expressed gratitude towards the public for their confidence in the city’s flood prevention efforts, September 23. This response follows a survey by NIDA Poll, conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), which asked Bangkok residents whether they were concerned about potential flooding in 2024. The results revealed that 33.82% of respondents were somewhat concerned, while 27.79% were not worried at all. Additionally, 42.14% were satisfied with the city’s drainage performance, and 37.25% expressed confidence in the flood prevention measures.



The BMA welcomed the feedback and pledged to continue improving its efforts to ease concerns and build greater confidence in flood prevention. Aekwaranyu noted that for 2024, the BMA has prepared its drainage systems to handle heavy rainfall and has put comprehensive flood prevention and response plans in place to address all dimensions of the issue.

He emphasized that the city remains committed to closely monitoring the situation and ensuring timely interventions throughout the rainy season, assuring residents that they will not be left behind during this critical period.







































