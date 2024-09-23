Minimum wage hike to 400 baht unlikely by October 1

BANGKOK, Thailand –– Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labor, Pairoj Chotikasathien, on September 23, acknowledged that the proposed increase in the minimum wage to 400 baht per day may not take effect by October 1 as initially planned. This follows two failed meetings of the Wage Committee, most recently on September 20. Pairoj revealed that the Bank of Thailand (BoT) had informed the Ministry that Mathee Supapong, the BoT’s representative on the committee, had resigned. As a result, the BoT must now officially confirm this in writing and nominate a new representative.







When asked whether the new representative would need to be approved by the Cabinet, Pairoj confirmed that the process requires Cabinet approval. At the time of the wage committee meeting, it was believed that Mathee was still representing the BoT. However, upon review, the BoT clarified that they were not responsible for Mathee’s actions. To formalize this, Pairoj has requested official written confirmation from the BoT.

With only six days remaining before Pairoj’s retirement, there are concerns about whether the wage increase can be implemented before his departure. He noted that the delay may mean the wage hike won’t be announced by October 1. However, if Mathee’s resignation is confirmed within the week and a replacement is swiftly appointed and approved by the Cabinet, the new wage rate could be published in the Royal Gazette within one or two weeks after the original deadline.

Mr. Pairoj emphasized that after his retirement, the responsibility will shift to the new permanent secretary, who will continue overseeing the wage negotiations. He expressed confidence that he has fulfilled his duties to the best of his abilities.

Regarding the challenges in finalizing the wage increase, Mr. Pairoj noted the complexity of wage negotiations, stating, “Wage discussions are delicate. Employers have their reasons, and so do employees. The government must mediate between these perspectives to determine an appropriate wage increase.” He acknowledged that the media is eagerly awaiting a resolution.





































