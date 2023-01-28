New Indian Ambassador discusses public health and tourism promotion with Thai minister

The new Indian Ambassador to Thailand recently paid a courtesy call to Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to discuss issues ranging from public health to tourism and politics.

Matters discussed between new Indian Ambassador Nagesh Singh and Minister Anutin included a memorandum of understanding between the two nations on public health and the promotion of tourism in Thailand, which is one of the top destinations among Indian tourists.







Thailand has been an especially attractive destination for Indian couples looking to hold a wedding ceremony abroad. Several Thai locations make for ideal wedding venues, including Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, and Phuket.

Often, a hotel would have to temporarily close for a few days to hold a major Indian wedding. It is expected that more Indian tourists will make their way to the Kingdom as the global pandemic situation eases.







The two diplomats also exchange political views, specifically on the election process. Ambassador Singh noted that there are only three election commissioners managing 900 million eligible voters out of India’s 1.4 billion population.

He said election results in India nevertheless come out swiftly while adding that Indians are generally eager to vote. (NNT)

































