The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is taking a sustainable approach to tourism by promoting low-carbon travel routes along Bangkok’s historic Phadung Krung Kasem Canal. The goal is to encourage tourists to engage in environmentally responsible tourism behaviors that minimize their carbon footprints.

TAT, in collaboration with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), organized a familiarisation trip on August 19, to showcase an enjoyable and eco-conscious way for tourists to explore local attractions and participate in activities along the Phadung Krung Kasem Canal. The event was attended by Japanese media, bloggers, and representatives from Destination Management Companies (DMCs).







The journey starts with an electric boat cruise from Hua Lamphong Station Pier to the historic Wat Thewarat Kunchon Worawihan temple. This temple, which dates back to the Ayutthaya period, holds significance as a royal temple since King Rama IV’s reign and is well-known for its mural paintings and famous Buddha images.

Passengers continued their journey to Nakhon Sawan Pier, where they visited the century-old Nang Loeng Market, one of Thailand’s earliest inland markets. In addition to enjoying street cuisine, visitors to Ban Narasin participated in a Khon costume embroidery session. This workshop focuses on the ancient Khon theatrical company during the reign of King Rama VI.







The journey then transformed into a walking tour and caf? exploration along Nang Loeng and Nakhon Sawan Road. Notable stops included Mamueng Caf?, Bangkok 1899 House, Na Caf?, Nang Loeng Art, and Buddha & Pals Caf? & Jazz. The journey concluded at the Thai Railway Museum, which caters to railroad enthusiasts and is located near MRT Hua Lumphong.

For those interested in taking this eco-friendly journey along the canal, the BMA electric boat operates daily and is free of charge. It runs every 20 minutes from 06:00-09:00 and 16:00-19:00 on weekdays. Meanwhile, the boat runs every hour from 08:00-19:00 on weekends and holidays. (NNT)













