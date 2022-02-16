New COVID insurance terms take effect in Thailand

New COVID-19 insurance conditions for treatment and daily compensation take effect on Tuesday (Feb 15).

The Thai Life Assurance Association said that the compensation for COVID-19 in-patients was eligible for policy holders on the condition that they meet any of the five criteria imposed by the Public Health Ministry.

They are the body temperatures that remain over 39 degrees Celsius for longer than 24 hours, more than 25 breaths per minute for adults, oxygen saturation of less than 94%, the changing conditions of chronic illness that require close observation and breathing difficulty, inactivity and less appetite for infected children.

Daily compensation for hospitalized patients does not cover lost income during a period of quarantine or recovery.

The association explained that COVID-19 would soon become endemic like influenza and patients would not need to be admitted to hospitals any longer. Most patients were green-coded and their stays at hospitels were considered as isolation, not admission to hospitals for treatment, it said. (TNA)































