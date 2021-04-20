New Covid-19 cases rise at a slower pace in Thailand

The number of new Covid-19 cases rose at a slower pace over the past 24 hours but the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration warned people to cooperate with disease control measures; otherwise, the national health system would be overwhelmed.







CCSA assistant spokesperson Apisamai Srirangson said that the country logged 1,390 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. The total rose to 43,742, 14,851 of whom were at hospitals. The death toll increased by three to 104.







Dr Apisamai said one of the three new death cases was a man, 56, who had been a waiter at an entertainment place in Bangkok.

Another death case was an 84-year-old woman who had suffered from diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease and end-stage renal disease. She had lived in Bangkok and been in close contact with a previously confirmed case.



The other death case was a woman, 61, who had had diabetes, hypertension and thyroid disorder. She had lived in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province and had a meal with a previously confirmed case.







Dr Apisamai said that from April 1 to 8, 146 medical workers, mostly doctors and nurses, were infected with Covid-19. Out of all, 33 cases contracted the virus because patients concealed their timelines. Some contracted the disease from their family members.







If new cases continue rising by at least 1,000 a day in the next 10 days, there may not be enough beds, treatment equipment and medical supplies for patients, she warned.







“If businesses and people are uncooperative, the personnel who are on duty in the front line may not be able to cope. So, people should cooperate and take good care of their health by regularly wearing face masks and washing hands,” Dr Apisamai said. (TNA)











