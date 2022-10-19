New bridges across Songkhla Lake, to Koh Lanta approved

The cabinet approved two projects to build a bridge across the Songkhla Lake and another bridge to Koh Lanta.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Oct 18 endorsed the 4.84-billion-baht bridge project across the Songkhla Lake from Songkha province to Phatthalung province. It also approved the other project worth 1.85 billion baht for the construction of a new bridge from Krabi province to Koh Lanta.







The construction of both projects worth 6.69 billion baht altogether will begin in September next year and was set for completion in three years or 2025.

The bridge across the Songkhla Lake will be seven kilometers long. Its design will represent the Nora traditional dance of the South. The new bridge will reduce the time for a trip between Song Khla and Patthalung from two hours to 15 minutes and shorten the distance between both provinces from 80 to 7 kilometers.







The new bridge to Koh Lanta will cut the time for a trip from the mainland of Krabi to the island from about two hours during holidays to only two minutes. It will also facilitate the transport of patients from Koh Lanta to hospitals in Krabi and function as an evacuation route from the island in the event of disasters. (TNA)

































