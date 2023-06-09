New 4.2-km road leads to expansion of tourism and transit between Phuket and Phang Nga

Commuters and vacationers will find it easier to travel between Phuket and Phang Nga provinces now that an additional roadway has been completed. The 4.2-kilometer road will aid in the expansion of tourism and transit between the two provinces.

The completion of the Na Klang-Ao Jik, or 1042 rural road, has been announced by the Department of Rural Roads (DRR). The four-lane concrete road is part of a city expansion plan in Phang Nga’s Thai Muang district and is expected to be used by tourists from Phuket visiting popular attractions in Phang Nga province.







DRR Director General Apirat Chaiwongnoi stated that the road offers easier cross-province transport and will benefit the local economy and tourism. The road’s completion will accommodate the growing number of visitors to Phang Nga since the country’s reopening following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, 546,475 visitors visited Phang Nga province, bringing in around 2.7 billion baht for the southern province’s tourism economy. (NNT)





















