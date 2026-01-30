NBTC warns buyers to check certification of Wi-Fi CCTV cameras

BANGKOK, Thailand – The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has advised consumers to verify certification before purchasing Wi-Fi–enabled CCTV cameras, warning that substandard equipment can interfere with mobile phone and Wi-Fi signals.

NBTC Deputy Secretary-General and Acting Secretary-General Trairat Viriyasirikul said certain cases of signal interference were traced to Wi-Fi CCTV cameras that failed to meet technical standards or were improperly configured during installation. He said the use of uncertified or incorrectly set equipment may violate the 1955 Radio Communications Act, which carries penalties of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.







To reduce the risk of interference, the NBTC recommends that buyers check whether a CCTV system uses a Wi-Fi–based recording unit, such as a Wireless Network Video Recorder. These systems are often sold as kits that include multiple cameras and a central recording box. Consumers are advised to review product specifications, examine packaging, and confirm details with sellers before purchasing.



The NBTC also urged consumers to request an SDoC, or Supplier’s Declaration of Conformity, issued by the commission before buying any Wi-Fi CCTV camera. Installers should be instructed to set operating frequencies in line with legal requirements. The SDoC serves as proof that the equipment has passed NBTC standards testing and will not cause harmful radio frequency interference. (NNT)



































