Air pollution worsens as DDPM urges immediate public cooperation

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has urged the public to cooperate in preventing and reducing fine particulate matter pollution by avoiding activities that generate dust and smoke and by limiting exposure to major pollution sources.

DDPM Director-General Theerapat Kachamat said elevated PM2.5 levels are being recorded in several locations, including high-traffic areas, construction sites, and zones affected by industrial emissions and agricultural burning. These conditions have contributed to air quality levels that pose risks to public health.







The department is advising people to reduce activities that produce smoke or emissions, such as leaving vehicle engines running while parked, smoking, lighting incense or candles, and using open-flame grills or charcoal stoves. All forms of open burning, including forest fires, the burning of agricultural residue, weeds, or toxic waste, should be avoided, with farmers encouraged to use plowing or soil incorporation as alternatives.

The DDPM also called on the public to limit private vehicle use by choosing public transportation or electric vehicles when possible. Indoor air quality can be improved by using air purifiers that filter fine particles and by keeping doors and windows closed during periods of high PM2.5 levels to prevent polluted air from entering living spaces.



Construction operators and industrial facilities have also been reminded to strictly comply with dust and smoke control regulations. Required measures include covering construction sites with tarpaulins or netting, spraying water to reduce airborne dust, and ensuring pollution control systems operate effectively so emissions remain within legal limits. (NNT)



































