Royal Thai Police launch nationwide security operation ahead of February 8 election

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Police (RTP) has ordered a nationwide security operation ahead of the final stretch of the House of Representatives election and referendum scheduled for February 8, along with advance voting on Feb. 1. Police units have been instructed to closely monitor conditions nationwide to maintain public order throughout the election period.

RTP Deputy Commissioner-General Pol Gen Samran Nualma said the directive was issued by Police Commissioner-General Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, calling on all units to fully prepare election security measures. The order covers the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Provincial Police Regions 1 through 9, the Central Investigation Bureau, and the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau.







Under the directive, police units are conducting intensified crime suppression operations nationwide over a seven-day period from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31. The operations target influential figures, contract killers, military-grade weapons, and other serious criminal activity that could pose risks to election security.

Police units have also been instructed to provide assistance and operational support for election management when requested. This includes strict security for the transportation of ballots for the House of Representatives election, referendum ballots, and related equipment to safeguard their integrity throughout the process.



The Metropolitan Police Bureau and Provincial Police Regions have been ordered to prevent public disorder linked to campaign rallies or political activities and to enforce the law when violations occur. Police officers have also been reminded to maintain strict political neutrality, ensuring that all election-related operations are conducted impartially and in accordance with the law. (NNT)



































