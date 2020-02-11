DamnoenSaduak Floating Market merchants send support to China

RATCHABURI – The outbreak of novel coronavirus has affected the tourism sector in Thailand as the number of Chinese tourists has dropped significantly. At Damnoen Saduak Floating Market in Ratchaburi, merchants have offered their support to the people of Wuhan as they encounter this crisis, while awaiting the return of Chinese tourists.





Damnoen Saduak Floating Market and Laotuckluk Floating Market in Ratchaburi are now seeing some 70 percent less Chinese tourists. The markets usually welcome about 50 of them each day travelling in tour groups. Now, there are fewer than 10. All merchants say they are severely affected by this situation, as most of their revenue is normally from Chinese tourists purchasing goods, food, souvenirs, and taking canal cruises.

Merchants have even put up signs expressing their support for the Chinese people, especially the people of Wuhan. The signs are placed at bridges, piers, on walls, and in photo spots, to express their wish to see the return of Chinese tours in the near future.

In the past week, Ratchaburi Governor ChayawutChanthon led a team of provincial officials, volunteers, doctors, and nurses to deliver surgical masks to shops and to tourists, encouraging them to reduce their risk of infection.

Damnoen Saduak district produces Ma Phrao Nam Hom coconut, which is exported to China. A shipment of coconuts from this district was reported stuck at the Chinese border. The provincial governor said today the Chinese authorities have now reopened the border, allowing exports to pass through as before.







