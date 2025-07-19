NBT marks 37th anniversary with digital drive and global media partnerships

BANGKOK, Thailand – The National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT) celebrated its 37th anniversary on July 18 with a ceremony at its new media operations center on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok. The event, themed “NBT to the T.O.P.,” was presided over by Prime Minister’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai and attended by senior officials, including Sudruetai Lertkasem, Director-General of the Public Relations Department, and Supapong Chaolan, Director of NBT. The ceremony marked NBT’s entry into its 38th year as a public media institution central to disseminating government information.







Founded in 1988 as Channel 11 and inaugurated by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, NBT has grown into a key national broadcaster. The anniversary also featured a seminar on the role of media during crises, with speakers including Phasakon Boonlak, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation; Maneerat Kamjornkitjakarn, Assistant Secretary-General of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission; and journalist Montri Udompong.

Minister Jiraporn has led NBT’s digital transformation, pushing for greater visibility across platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. NBT Connext, a new digital division under NBT2HD, was created to improve the speed and reach of public news delivery.



NBT has expanded its support for Thailand’s creative industries by broadcasting events such as the TA Global Soft Power Talk and the Splash Soft Power Forum 2025, and is set to feature the upcoming Thai Face Top Model competition. The broadcaster has also expanded international ties through agreements with media organizations such as China Media Group, Xinhua News Agency, TBRI of Indonesia, Vietnam News Agency, and the BBC.

As part of its rebranding on January 1, 2025, NBT introduced a new logo featuring a conch shell to represent Thai cultural identity and adopted a cleaner, more approachable visual style. The organization officially dropped “Radio” from its name, signaling a shift in operations.

Operating under the “NBT to the T.O.P.” framework, which stands for Trust, Opportunity, and People, NBT continues to advance digital innovation, expand public engagement, and strengthen international cooperation to deliver reliable and clear information to the Thai public. (NNT)



































