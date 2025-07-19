Thailand boosts Cavendish banana exports to Japan under JTEPA, farmers see income gains

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Minister of Commerce Suchart Chomklin announced progress in advancing Thailand’s market-led agricultural strategy through the expansion of Cavendish banana exports to Japan under the Japan–Thailand Economic Partnership Agreement (JTEPA). Speaking in Nonthaburi province on July 18, he reported that farmers in Soeng Sang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, have already seen income increases of 4 to 14 percent by shifting to cultivation aligned with Japanese market demand.







Thailand currently exports around 2,000 metric tons of Cavendish bananas to Japan each year, well below the 8,000-ton quota allowed under JTEPA. A new memorandum of understanding between Japan’s P&F Techno Co., Ltd. and Thailand’s Plaengyai Kluay Hom Thong Sukpaiboon Co., Ltd. is expected to raise exports to 5,000 tons, valued at more than 50 million baht.

More than 100 farmers are now participating in the program, adopting Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) to meet export standards. The Department of Internal Trade is providing full-cycle support, including expert consultations, post-harvest quality checks, export packaging, and the distribution of over 128,000 Cavendish plantlets across 400 rai of land, tailored to meet the needs of Japanese customers.



Cavendish bananas are seen as a practical crop for export, with disease resistance, high yields, transport durability, and long shelf life. Farmers in the program could earn up to 18,000 baht per rai, or as much as 7.2 million baht across large plots.

Officials say that if export volumes approach the quota ceiling, they are prepared to open discussions with Japan to secure a larger allocation, allowing more Thai producers to benefit from steady export demand and improved income stability. (NNT)



































