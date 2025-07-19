Tropical storm ‘Wipha’ approaches Thailand: TMD warns of widespread impact despite no direct landfall, July 20–24

BANGKOK, Thailand — Tropical Storm Wipha, which formed over the western Pacific, has moved into the upper South China Sea and is now tracking toward the Gulf of Tonkin and northern Vietnam. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a severe weather warning for several regions of Thailand, as the storm’s indirect effects are expected to intensify the southwest monsoon over the country from July 19 to 24.

23 Provinces at Risk of Heavy Rain

The TMD has specifically warned that 23 provinces—especially in the North, Northeast, Central-West, East, and Southern regions—may face heavy to very heavy rain, flash floods, and strong winds. Local residents are advised to beware of sudden downpours, water runoff, and possible landslides, especially in low-lying and hillside areas.







High Waves in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand

In addition to heavy rainfall, strong southwesterly winds will cause rough seas:

Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand: Waves are expected to reach 2–3 meters, and possibly higher in thunderstorm areas.

Marine warnings are in effect: All small boats are advised to stay ashore, and larger vessels should proceed with extreme caution.



Provinces on Alert

Northeast: Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani

Central: Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Saraburi

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat

South (West and Upper East Coast): Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang



Public Advisory

“Although Tropical Storm Wipha is not expected to make landfall in Thailand directly, its influence on the country’s weather system is significant,” said a TMD official. “People should remain alert and keep an eye on forecasts, especially if living near hillsides or flood-prone areas.”



































