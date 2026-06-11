Thailand touts ASEAN E-Sports Chess Cup 2026 as youth inspiration platform

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Supamas Isarabhakdi has called for greater promotion of digital chess and international chess as platforms for youth development and digital innovation, directing the Public Relations Department (PRD) to expand publicity for the ASEAN E-Sports Chess Cup 2026. The tournament, to be held on June 13 at the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok, is expected to attract leading players from Europe, the Middle East, and all 11 ASEAN countries. Participants include world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and world No. 2 Fabiano Caruana, along with top regional competitors.







Minister Supamas noted that chess helps develop analytical thinking, strategic planning, decision-making, and concentration, skills that are increasingly important in a digital era. The event offers Thai youth an opportunity to learn from and compete alongside world-class players while presenting Thailand’s capabilities in technology, digital infrastructure, and international event hosting. The PRD has been tasked with promoting the tournament through its media platforms to increase public awareness and encourage youth participation. The event will also feature an opening ceremony, special appearances by Carlsen and Caruana, a fan meet-and-greet session, and an awards presentation ceremony. (NNT)

















































