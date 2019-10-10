NACC hosts 2019 SEA-PAC meeting

As part of the effort to prevent corruption in the ASEAN region, the National Anti-Corruption Commission is hosting this year’s South East Asia Parties Against Corruption (SEA-PAC) meeting, an annual meeting of anti-corruption bodies in ASEAN countries.

National Anti-Corruption Commission President Pol Gen Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit presided over the opening ceremony of the 15th South East Asia Parties Against Corruption (SEA-PAC) meeting, held on the theme “Denying Accommodation of Government Officials Involved in Corruption and Articles Obtained from Corruption,” in which participating agencies from ASEAN countries share their experiences and operational guidelines.

The NACC chief has restated Thailand’s wish to suppress corruption at both national and international levels through proactive action against international corruption, materializing policies and innovations enabling anti-corruption cooperation in ASEAN, in keeping with this year’s Advancing Partnership for Sustainability theme for the ASEAN Community.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTD), Southeast Asia will become the 4th biggest economy in the world by 2030, benefitting from the freedom of movement of people and capital, but bringing new challenges in cross-border corruption and bribery where prevention measures are required.

Under ASEAN’s cooperation, SEA-PAC will help in certifying joint action plans for the prevention and suppression of corruption over a 3-year period from 2020 to 2022.

At this meeting, an agreement was signed between Laos’ and Indonesia’s anti-corruption agencies on an information exchange and joint training. Cooperation between agencies in the region will help individual anti-corruption bodies easily find relevant and accurate information to support their investigation cases.