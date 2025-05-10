Myanmar troops retreat as KNLA captures Repanadi base; 348 flee to Thailand

TAK, Thailand – Myanmar’s Repanadi military base has fallen after three days of intense fighting, forcing troops from Infantry Battalion 24 to retreat. The base, located near the Thai border in Tak Province, was captured by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) Brigade 7. The conflict prompted 348 civilians to flee across the border into Thailand seeking safety.

According to reports, the KNLA launched a successful offensive that culminated at 10:50 a.m. on May 9. Myanmar troops withdrew from the base after overnight clashes, and KNLA forces subsequently secured the area, seizing weapons and military equipment before burning down the accommodation structures within the compound.







In response to the fighting, Thai authorities provided humanitarian assistance to 348 displaced persons from Myanmar, who have been temporarily sheltered in two designated safe zones in Tha Song Yang District:

Wat Mae La, Moo 1, Mae La Subdistrict Ban Mae Ok Pharu Monastery, Moo 3, Mae La Subdistrict

The Royal Thai Army’s Task Force Rachamanu and Paramilitary Regiment 35, along with border patrol police and local administrative officials, are providing round-the-clock security and support. Additional troops have been deployed along the border to reinforce patrols and prevent any unauthorized incursions into Thai territory. (TNA)

































