Myanmar refugees remain in Tak province, North Thailand

Newly accepted Myanmar refugees remained in Tak province although there was not a clash between Myanmar soldiers and Karen troops near the border yesterday, authorities reported.







Thai officials still opened two shelters for Myanmar refugees in Tak. One is in Ban Mahawan village in Mae Sot district. It accommodated 4,730 refugees including 724 Myanmar people who crossed the border to the Thai soil yesterday.



The other site is at Wat Ban Muen Ruechai in Phop Phra district. Sixty-four refugees remained there after 28 compatriots agreed to return to the homeland. (TNA)



























