Drunk farang argues with Pattaya police over checkpoints

Pattaya police arrested an extremely drunk foreign driver but not before the belligerent motorist gave officers a piece of his intoxicated mind about checkpoints.



The unidentified foreigner, along with a second Thai woman motorist, were the two drunk-driving arrests on the first night of a month of planned checkpoints around Pattaya to cover the Songkran holiday period.

The foreign man tested at a 0.2% blood alcohol level, four times the legal limit and enough to induce slurred speech, loss of balance, nausea, double vision, increased heart rate, drowsiness and antisocial behavior.







Traffic deputy police chief Pol Capt. Amornthep Maima said officers had been instructed to stop only suspicious vehicles and talk politely with all motorists. But that courtesy didn’t go the other way.

The foreigner argued with officers about the need for checkpoints, maintained he was fine to drive and had not done anything wrong.

The man spent the night in the drunk tank and was charged with driving under the influence.















