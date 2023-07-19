‘Music Night at the Museum’ event in Songkhla on July 21

THAILAND EVENT: Songkhla National Museum welcomes everyone to Music Night at the Museum event on Friday 21 July 2023, from 17.00-21.00 Hrs.

Activities include:

A Museum Tour telling the story of Songkhla Province (2 rounds from 17.00-18.00 Hrs. and from 18.00-19.00 Hrs.). Advance reservation required. Every booking gets complimentary food and drinks from the TAT Hat Yai Office.

Music in the Museum presenting music and stage performance by the Youth In Charge group, a saxophone performance by Songkhla Rajabhat University, and a mini concert by Thai singer and songwriter Tin Napalai.

Arts and crafts workshop and activities.

Night at the Museum – enjoying the exhibits and music performances by Mahavajiravudh Songkhla School from 19.00-21.00 Hrs.

NARIT Public Night – star gazing with the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) from 19.00-21.00 Hrs.

Advance registration for the event at https://docs.google.com/…/1c54NiQcReGGXoObZ…/viewform…































