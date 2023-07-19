‘Music Night at the Museum’ event in Songkhla on July 21

THAILAND EVENT: Songkhla National Museum welcomes everyone to Music Night at the Museum event on Friday 21 July 2023, from 17.00-21.00 Hrs.
Activities include:
- A Museum Tour telling the story of Songkhla Province (2 rounds from 17.00-18.00 Hrs. and from 18.00-19.00 Hrs.). Advance reservation required. Every booking gets complimentary food and drinks from the TAT Hat Yai Office.
- Music in the Museum presenting music and stage performance by the Youth In Charge group, a saxophone performance by Songkhla Rajabhat University, and a mini concert by Thai singer and songwriter Tin Napalai.
- Arts and crafts workshop and activities.
- Night at the Museum – enjoying the exhibits and music performances by Mahavajiravudh Songkhla School from 19.00-21.00 Hrs.
- NARIT Public Night – star gazing with the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) from 19.00-21.00 Hrs.
Advance registration for the event at https://docs.google.com/…/1c54NiQcReGGXoObZ…/viewform…