Chonburi governor brings joy and support to Sattahip communities

Pattaya, Thailand – Chonburi Governor Thawatchai Srithong spearheaded an initiative aimed at alleviating suffering and bringing joy to the needy in Sattahip. The Survival Bags for the Less Fortunate project was organized on July 18, in honor of His Majesty the King’s birthday which falls on July 28.

Joined by Prapatsara Srithong, President of Chonburi Red Cross, municipal officials, and village elders, Governor Thawatchai personally oversaw the distribution of Survival Bags, medical equipment and monetary assistance to the underprivileged, destitute, elderly, and disabled in the community.







The Governor promised that the commitment to help extended beyond just a one-time act of kindness. He pledged ongoing support to those facing difficulties in various aspects of life, including housing, education, and day-to-day sustenance.

To ensure that the residents of Sattahip are aware of the available support, they were encouraged to seek assistance from the local Chonburi Province Council of Administrative Officers. The Governor assured them that support would be readily available, regardless of the nature of their needs.

















