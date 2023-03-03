Muay Thai included in ‘European Games 2023’ held in Krakow, Poland in June

The European Olympic Committees (EOC) has officially announced the inclusion of Muay Thai, or Thai boxing, at the European Games 2023, to be held in Krakow, Poland. The EOC also remarked that Muay Thai is one the fastest growing combat sports in terms of athletes and spectators.







The website of European Games 2023 has this to say about Muay Thai: “Muay Thai has its origins in Asia. Several countries claim to be the birthplace of the sport, but there is no doubt that Thailand has made the greatest contribution to the development of Muay Thai. It became the national sport and it’s the most popular there.”







At each Muay Thai bout in the European Games 2023, fighters must first shake hands and perform the wai khru dance – a ritual performed by boxers before and after a fight, according to tradition.

Muay Thai will be held from 23 to 27 June 2023 in Myslenice Arena. (PRD)



























