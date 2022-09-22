‘Muay Thai’ attracts foreigners and benefits local tourism

The government agrees with a Senate committee on sports to set up a national Muay Thai institute to promote the martial art as the soft power of the country.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said the cabinet on Tuesday agreed with the Senate committee on sports which proposed the establishment of a national Muay Thai institute to promote the Thai martial art internationally.







To realize the project, the Sports Authority of Thailand was assigned to plan the establishment of the Muay Thai institute that would be under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Ms Traisuree said.

The deputy government spokeswoman said that Muay Thai attracted many foreigners to the country to practice it, so tourism and other economic sectors were benefiting from it.







The national Muay Thai institute would effectively promote Muay Thai internationally and the government hoped that Muay Thai could be included in the Asian Games and the Olympics in the future, Ms Traisuree said. At present Muay Thai is a part of the Southeast Asian Games and local sports events. (TNA)

































